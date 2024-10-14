The Tu-134 military plane burned down in Russia. The leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation flies such planes

On the night of October 12-13, a Tu-134 military plane burned down at the Russian military airfield "Orenburg-2".

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The plane belonged to the 117th Military Transport Aviation Regiment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

As GUR notes, such Soviet boards are used, in particular, to transport the management staff of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.