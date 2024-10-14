The Ukrainian NAVI team won the IEM Rio 2024 Counter Strike Championship

The Ukrainian eSports team NAVI won the Intel Extreme Masters Rio 2024 tournament with Counter-Strike 2.

This is stated on the teamʼs website.

In the final, the Ukrainians met the German team MOUZ. The teams first played on the Inferno map, where NAVI won convincingly with a score of 13:11, and later sealed it on the Dust 2 map (13:2).

On the Mirage map, MOUZ prevailed (6:13), but already on Ancient, the Ukrainians won again with a score of 13:11.

NAVI received $100 000 and a ticket to IEM Katowice 2025 for winning this tournament.

For NAVI, this is already the sixth final in a row. The team came very close to its own record (seven consecutive finals in 2021).

In July 2024, NAVI won the first-ever Esports World Cup 2024 tournament with Counter-Strike 2. Ukrainians received $400 000 for winning the tournament.

