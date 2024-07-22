Ukrainian team NaVi won the first ever Esports World Cup 2024 with Counter-Strike 2

The Ukrainian eSports team “Natus Vincere” defeated the German “G2” and took first place in this yearʼs Esports World Cup in “Counter-Strike 2”.

This is stated on the website of the competition.

The match started on the Ancient map, which was chosen by “G2”. Despite a bad start in the form of a score of 0:6, NaVi was able to reach the extra rounds. However, they conceded in overtime with a score of 14:16.

Then the meeting moved on to NaViʼs choice — the Nuke map. The first half of the match ended with a tie of 6:6, but in the second half the Ukrainian team took the lead with a score of 0:7. The total score of the match is 6:13 in favor of NaVi.

The decisive card was Inferno. On it, NaVi got a confident victory with a score of 6:13. NaVi received $400 000 for winning the tournament. The total fund of the competition was about $1 million.