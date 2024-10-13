Three people died in Donetsk region due to Russian shelling

On October 13, Russian troops attacked the Donetsk region. As a result of the strikes, three people were killed and three others were injured.

This was reported by the regional prosecutorʼs office.

In particular, the city of Chasiv Yar was targeted by Russian troops. A 78-year-old pensioner died from an artillery attack, and a 66-year-old woman suffered shrapnel wounds to her limbs. After some time, the Russian army struck the private sector with the Smerch anti-aircraft missile system — a 55-year-old woman was killed.

In addition, a 75-year-old man was mortally wounded as a result of artillery fire in the village of Vyshneve, Pokrovsky district.

Also, the occupiers injured a 55-year-old civilian in the city of Lyman, probably with the "Smerch" MLRS. Another 69-year-old man was wounded during the shelling of Pokrovsk. The victim was diagnosed with a shrapnel wound to the chest.

Law enforcement officers have started a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war — part 1, part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.



