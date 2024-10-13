At night, the Air Defense Forces shot down 31 attack drones, and another 36 disappeared from the radar

On the night of October 13, Air Defense Forces shot down 31 Russian attack drones over Ukraine. Another 36 drones were lost in location in various regions, presumably due to active electronic warfare countermeasures.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

At night, the Russians also attacked Ukraine with missiles. The occupiers struck Poltava region and Odesa region with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Kursk region, and struck Chernihiv region and Sumy region with two Kh-59 guided air missiles from the airspace of Kursk region.

Anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The anti-aircraft battle continued in the Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy and Cherkasy regions.



