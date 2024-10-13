In Donetsk region, the Russians killed 2 people, another 10 were injured

In the Donetsk region, Russian invaders killed two and injured ten civilians over the past day. The regional prosecutorʼs office has started an investigation.

This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

On the road between the villages of Ulakla and Dachne in the Volnova district, a Russian FPV drone directly hit a civilian car, killing a 19-year-old driver.

An 84-year-old pensioner died in the village of Kurakhivka, Pokrovsky district, as a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers, who sustained life-threatening injuries.

In addition, the Russians shelled the city of Selidove with artillery. Two men and a woman were injured there. The city of Siversk was also under attack. The projectile hit a private house. Two local residents, aged 23 and 25, suffered shrapnel wounds and mine-explosive injuries.

A married couple aged 50 and 55 was injured during the attack of the Russian army on the city of Myrnograd. They have mine-explosive and shrapnel wounds. Three more people aged 46, 50 and 73 were injured in Shevchenko village.

Mandatory evacuation has already been announced in Donetsk region, and forced evacuation from the front-line communities. Russian troops are constantly shelling the cities and villages of the region, as a result of which there are wounded or dead people every day.

