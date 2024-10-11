The National Police started an official check of the head of the Migration Police after an investigation by journalists

The National Police has launched an official investigation into the head of the Migration Police Department Serhiy Shaikhet.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police.

"Regarding the information published in one of the online publications regarding the head of the Migration Police Department Serhiy Shaikhet, an official investigation has been ordered. Appropriate decisions will be made based on its results," the National Police writes.

Earlier that day, Bihus.Info journalists published an investigation into Shaikhet. It said that Shaikhet regularly visits the sports complex in the center of Kyiv during the working day, using an official car with "operational" license plates — law enforcement officers must use them during operational work.

In addition, the official was spotted entering and leaving one of the most expensive residential complexes in Kyiv, although he does not own property there.

At the same time, his father is the owner of an apartment with an area of 200 m² and a parking space in this complex. Shaikhet Sr. bought the apartment back in 2020, now similar apartments in this residential complex cost from one million dollars.

