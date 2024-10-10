Ukrainian Kateryna Sadurska set the world record and dived to a depth of 80 meters without fins

Ukrainian swimmer Kateryna Sadurska set a new world record at the freediving competition in the "diving without fins" (CNF) discipline. The athlete dived to a depth of 80 meters.

The previous world record — 78 meters — also belonged to Kateryna.

The 8th CMAS Freediving World Championship 2024 started in Greece on October 2. On one of the days of the competition, the Ukrainian woman became the world champion for the third time, diving to a depth of 95 meters on a rope.

Equipment and preparation play an important role in this discipline, this year the Ukrainian did not have the opportunity to test the starting structure before the start of the competition. The athletes had only one official training, during which Sadurska did another discipline.

During the championship, the Ukrainian also set a new national record — she dived 103 meters with a monofin. For comparison, the symbol of Kyiv Motherland is one meter smaller (102 m). Thus, Kateryna Sadurska became the first Ukrainian woman to dive to such a depth. Before that, the national record was a depth of 102 meters, set by Natalia Zharkova.

Kateryna Sadurska said that the competition was held in the Mediterranean Sea, where the water temperature was much lower than during her training — only 24 degrees on the surface, which made her diving significantly more difficult.

At this yearʼs championship, another discipline awaits the Ukrainian woman — diving with bi-fins (CWTB).

