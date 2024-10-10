The Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to the South Korean writer Han Kang

The Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to South Korean writer Han Kang — for her "rich poetic prose that confronts historical trauma and exposes the fragility of human life."

This was reported by the Nobel Committee.

Nobel laureate Han Kang.

Han Kang is the laureate of the 2016 Booker Prize for the novel "Vegetarian Woman" and is also the daughter of the South Korean writer Han Song Won. She is 53 years old. In addition to writing, she also devoted herself to art and music — this was reflected in her literary work.

In his work, Kang confronts historical traumas and invisible sets of rules, and in each of his works he exposes the fragility of human life. The Nobel committee notes that she has a unique awareness of the connections between body and soul, the living and the dead, and has become an innovator in modern prose thanks to her poetic and experimental style.

Kang began her literary career in 1993 — she published poems in the magazine "Literature and Society". And already in 1995, she published her first prose — a collection of short stories "Love to Yosu".

Kangʼs work is characterized by the double exposure of pain, the correspondence between mental and physical torment, and close connections with Eastern thinking.

The Nobel Prize is one of the most prestigious international prizes awarded annually for outstanding scientific research, revolutionary inventions, or a significant contribution to culture or social development. The size of the Nobel Prize is about $1.1 million.

On October 11, the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced, and on October 14, it will be known who in 2024 received the Alfred Nobel Prize in Economics (founded by the Bank of Sweden in 1968).

