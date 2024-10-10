The Air Defense Forces destroyed 41 drones. Infrastructure was damaged in three regions

From the evening of October 9 to the morning of October 10, the Air Defense Forces shot down 41 attack drones over Ukraine. Another 14 were lost in location due to active countermeasures by electronic warfare units.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russia attacked Ukraine with more than fifty means of air attack:

by two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles (launch area — occupied Crimea);

one Kh-31P guided air missile (launch area — occupied Crimea);

by two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles (launch area — occupied Crimea);

three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (launch area — occupied territory of the Donetsk region);

62 strike UAVs (launch areas — Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk).

The attack was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine. The Air Defense Forces worked in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

There is damage to civilian objects and critical infrastructure in Odesa, Poltava and Donetsk regions.

As of 11:00 a.m. on October 10, combat work continues.

