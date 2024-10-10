Tornadoes, floods and the first victims. Hurricane Milton reached Florida

On Wednesday, Hurricane Milton reached the coast of the US state of Florida — its maximum speed reached 160 kmph. Winds have now subsided, but local residents are still suffering from flooding and tornadoes from the hurricane. The first victims are known.

This is reported by the Associated Press and Reuters.

According to PowerOutages.us, as of the morning of Thursday, October 10, more than 2.9 million homes and businesses in Florida were without power due to Hurricane Milton. The number of people without electricity continues to grow. Water supply interruptions in the city of St. Petersburg.

Hurricane Milton also spawned at least 125 tornadoes, brought rain and storm surges and caused widespread flooding across the state. Water floods houses in some places. It is also believed that a powerful tornado killed several people in one of Floridaʼs counties.

On Wednesday, October 9, the hurricane was assigned a category 3, when the maximum wind speed reached 160 kmph. A Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale means that devastating effects are expected, including blown roofs off of buildings, uprooted trees and power and water outages for days or weeks.

The hurricane has now reduced its activity to level 1. A Category 1 hurricane is considered to have very dangerous winds that bring down trees with small roots, break tree limbs and damage the exterior of well-built frame houses. Significant damage to power lines is also possible.

Hurricane Milton is currently moving mostly east until it enters the Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to happen on Thursday night.

Earlier, because of this hurricane, the US President Joe Biden canceled trips to Angola and Germany on October 10-15. In Germany, he was supposed to lead a meeting of the “Ramstein” format.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.