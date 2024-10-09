The Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked the Shahed UAV storage base in Russia

The Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Shahed UAV storage base near Oktyabrsky settlement in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

About 400 attack drones were stored there. The General Staff reports on the accurate hitting of the target. A secondary detonation was observed on the territory of the facility.

Shortly before the notification to the General Staff, the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory reported a fire in the warehouse. The area of the fire is 800 m². At the same time, nothing is mentioned about the attack there, as well as about the cause of the fire.

