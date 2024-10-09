One of the first prison sentences was handed down in Ukraine for setting fire to military vehicles. A woman who set fire to a military vehicle in the Kirovohrad region at the behest of Russia was sentenced to six years in prison.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The convict is a 28-year-old resident of Oleksandria. She was looking for easy money in Telegram channels — thatʼs where she was noticed by the Russian special services.

The investigation established that the woman set fire to the official pick-up truck of a National Guard employee at the behest of the Russian Federation. She recorded her actions on video. The law enforcement officers detained her in the act, immediately after the arson.

The court found the woman guilty under Part 1 of Art. 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations.

In Ukraine, since the beginning of summer, military vehicles have been burned en masse. This is usually done by Ukrainians at the behest of Russians, who offer to set fire to cars for money and record it on camera. Then the Russian media spread these videos and photos, saying that it was allegedly disgruntled Ukrainians setting fire to the cars of military commissariat workers, thus speaking out against mobilization.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.