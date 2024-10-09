Ukraine and Croatia signed an agreement on long-term cooperation and support

Ukraine and Croatia signed an agreement on long-term support and cooperation.

This was reported in the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Today, October 9, the President of Ukraine arrived on a visit to the Croatian city of Dubrovnik and met there with the Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed defense assistance and cooperation, humanitarian demining, rehabilitation of Ukrainian children and wounded soldiers, reconstruction of Ukraine and European integration.

"Together we will develop cooperation between our defense and industrial complexes. Croatia will continue to provide equipment and share knowledge on humanitarian demining," Zelensky said.

During his visit to Croatia, the Ukrainian leader will meet with representatives of other countries of the region and take part in the third "Ukraine — South-Eastern Europe" summit.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Croatia has already allocated 11 military aid packages to Ukraine.

