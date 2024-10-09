ICC can hold Belarus accountable for its participation in the deportation of Ukrainian children, even though the country is not a member

Even though Belarus is not a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), ICC can hold the country accountable for its participation in Russiaʼs deportation of Ukrainian children, if there is evidence of this.

The ICC spokesman Fadi el-Abdalla told Ukrainian journalists about this, Babel correspondent reports.

According to him, the deportation of children for ICC is a matter of jurisdiction over a specific crime.

"Itʼs about the fact that such crimes could have been committed on the territory of Ukraine. That is, regardless of whether the children were brought to Russia or elsewhere, such acts may fall under the jurisdiction of ICC, if the abduction itself was at least partially committed on the territory of Ukraine," explained Abdalla.

He recalled that in the winter of 2024, the Belarusian authorities showed a group of Ukrainian children from the Russian-occupied city of Anthracite. They were sent to Mogilev (Belarus), where they were placed in a sanatorium, and the Belarusian military conducted training for them.

After that, the former Minister of Culture of Belarus Pavlo Latushko provided ICC with evidence of Lukashenkoʼs alleged involvement in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children.