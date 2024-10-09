During the night, the Air Defense Forces shot down 21 drones, and another one was turned in the direction of Russia

On the night of October 9, 2024, Russia struck Poltava region with three “Iskander-M/KN-23” ballistic missiles from the Kursk region, as well as 22 attack drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 21 Russian UAVs were shot down in Odesa, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions. Another attack drone turned towards Russia.

