The EU Council approved a new regime of sanctions against Russia

The Council of the European Union approved a new regime of sanctions against Russia in response to Moscowʼs "destabilizing" actions abroad.

This was reported by the press service of the Council of the EU.

The new sanctions regime will enable the EU to bring to justice individuals and legal entities that participate in actions that "undermine the fundamental values of the European Union and its member states, their security, independence and integrity, as well as international organizations and third countries."

According to the EU, the new criteria for sanctions will make it possible to counter various "hybrid threats" from Russia: undermining electoral processes and the functioning of democratic institutions, sabotaging the economy, disinformation, cyber attacks and the use of migrants.

Those who fall under the new sanctions will be threatened with freezing of assets and a ban on entering the European Union, and citizens and companies from the EU will be prohibited from financing them.

The EU Council notes that this step is a response to Russiaʼs hybrid campaign, which has recently intensified due to new operations on European territory.

The latest 14th package of sanctions against Russia was adopted by the EU on June 24, 2024. 116 individuals and legal entities of the Russian Federation were sanctioned. Among the restrictions is a ban on transshipment of Russian LNG on EU territory for transshipment to third countries; EU companies are now responsible for ensuring that their "subsidiaries" in third countries do not circumvent sanctions against the Russian Federation; prohibition of airlines to carry out charters and private flights around the world on the order of citizens of the Russian Federation.

