The Parliament continued the work of the Public Council of International Experts until the selection of the HACC judges

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) in the second reading and as a whole approved draft law No. 11426, the MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported. 259 MPs were pro.

According to the draft law, the Public Council of International Experts (PCIE) will continue to exercise its powers until the selection procedure of candidates for the positions of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) in the competition is completed — it was declared by the High Qualification Commission of Judges on November 23, 2023.

Adoption of this law is one of the requirements of the memorandum of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which provides for the extension of the mandate of IMF for another year. This is important, because the completion of the process of selection of the new HACC judges, which is still ongoing, will require more time. However, PCIE must stop performing its duties no later than November 1, 2025.

Financial assistance to Ukraine depends on the fulfillment of this and other requirements. It is also one of the beacons under the Ukraine Facility Plan to increase the number of HACC.

