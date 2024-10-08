The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law on the basic principles of state climate policy in general

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted draft law No. 11310 on the basic principles of state climate policy in general.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

The decision was supported by 284 MPs. The adoption of the draft law was one of the beacons for the Ukraine Facility Plan, a €50 billion financial assistance program for Ukraine from the EU.

The draft law defines the main legal and organizational principles of state climate policy. It is aimed at low-carbon development of Ukraine, achieving climate neutrality and adaptation to climate change.

Also, the draft law will contribute to the fulfillment of Ukraineʼs European integration obligations, because it was developed to bring the countryʼs climate legislation closer to European legislation.

The head of the Councilʼs Committee on Environmental Policy and Nature Management Oleh Bondarenko noted that the draft law will lay the foundations for the creation of a climate strategy that will provide an opportunity to work and reduce the impact of climate change on the lives of Ukrainians for almost 30 years.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.