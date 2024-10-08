During the night, the Air Defense Forces shot down 18 drones, one more returned to Russia

On the night of October 8, the Russian military attacked Ukraine with 19 Shahed attack drones and two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups and EW means of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 18 Russian drones. Another drone was turned back to fly back to Russia.

The Air Defence Forces worked in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia and Ternopil regions.

The Russians hit Odesa with two ballistic missiles. They were launched from the occupied Crimea.

