The family of a Ukrainian officer pursued by the FSB was evacuated from Crimea

The special intelligence unit of the Naval Forces of Ukraine evacuated the family of an officer of the Navy of Ukraine from the occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the press service of the agency.

The family had to leave the peninsula due to persecution by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

On September 18, the entire family of the Ukrainian officer — his parents, sister and underage niece — was detained by the Russian military. They were illegally detained for three days, psychologically pressured and threatened with torture. This is how the occupiers planned to persuade the Ukrainian military to cooperate.

Already on September 20, his family was temporarily released on the condition that the officer communicates with FSB employees within the next five days. Otherwise, his family was threatened with many years of imprisonment.

The military officer reported this to the command of the Navy of Ukraine. They decided to evacuate his family. The operation was planned in the mode of complete secrecy in a short time frame — the family was evacuated from under the noses of the occupiers.

The special intelligence unit of the Navy "Angels" has already evacuated 73 people — both civilians and military personnel.

