Journalists showed a video of children being beaten in a rehab center in Lviv region. The Ombudsman calls on the authorities to take action

Journalists of "Ukrainian Pravda" (UP) showed a video in which the teacher of the rehabilitation center allegedly beats the child with an iron rod, and when the kid is on the couch, the teacher continues to beat her with her fists (in particular on the head) and calls the child a "bastard."

Law enforcement officers are investigating the widely circulated video, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office said.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reacted to the widespread video and emphasized that it is necessary to move the children from the rehabilitation center. He is personally monitoring the situation and is waiting for the results of the investigation from the law enforcement officers, and he is also expecting "active steps from the Lviv Regional Military Administration and the Childrenʼs Service."

Now the law enforcement officers have already interviewed 46 people in the case, conducted searches and appointed forensic examinations. Children who could become victims of violence in the center were transferred to another institution.

The director of the training and rehabilitation center has already been suspended from work during the inspections.

At the end of September, ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported that in the educational rehabilitation center in the Lviv region, children were systematically abused — morally and physically. The police started an investigation.

