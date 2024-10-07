32 drones and 2 “Kinzhal” missiles were shot down over Ukraine. Fragments of missiles were found on the territory of a kindergarten in Kyiv

At night and in the morning, the Russians hit Ukraine with missiles of various types, as well as Shahed drones. The Air Defense Forces shot down 32 drones and 2 “Kinzhal” missiles.

This was reported by the Air Force.

On the night of October 7, the Russians launched an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile, an Kh-59 guided air missile, a missile of an unspecified type, and attack UAVs over Ukraine.

Around 08:20, the Russians fired three Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from three MiG-31K aircraft.

In total, the Russian army launched more than 80 aerial targets across the country.

The Air Defense Forces shot down two “Kinzhal” missiles in the Kyiv region and 32 UAVs in the Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava and Kharkiv regions.

Several drone strikes were recorded in the Kharkiv region near the front. One of 3 "Kinzhals" hit in the vicinity of the Starokostyantyniv airfield in the Khmelnytskyi region.

In addition, 37 Russian drones were lost in location in various regions of Ukraine, presumably as a result of the active work of EW.

The Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko reported that missile debris fell in several areas of the city:

in the Solomyansky district — in several places in the open space;

in the Shevchenkivsky district — near the pedestrian crossing;

in the Holosiivsky district — in one place the debris fell on the pavement, in another — it broke through the roof of a service minibus.

A garage caught fire due to falling debris, and the fire was extinguished in the Solomyansky district. Missile fragments were found near the entrance of one of the apartment buildings, as well as in the yard of a private house. Missile debris fell near a supermarket in the same (Solomyansky) district.

Three more fragments of missiles were found on the territory of a kindergarten in the Solomyansky district.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.