In the USA, 41 Internet resources related to the special services of the Russian Federation will be blocked

On October 3, the US Department of Justice issued a warrant for the arrest of 41 Internet domains used by Russian intelligence agents for fraud.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Justice.

These domains were used by hackers belonging to the Callisto Group of the operational unit of Center 18 of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco says Russian government officials have been tricking US citizens into stealing confidential information from allegedly legitimate e-mail. Callisto Group hackers used seized domains in a phishing campaign to illegally gain access to US government and citizen computers and email accounts and steal valuable information.

The US says the Callisto Group has targeted US companies, former US intelligence officials, former and current Defense and State Department officials, US military contractors and US Department of Energy employees.

Along with the US Department of Justice, Microsoft also filed civil lawsuits to seize 66 Internet domains that were also used by the Callisto Group. In the period from January 2023 to August 2024, hackers targeted more than 30 objects, including journalists, think tanks and non-governmental organizations.

In December 2023, two hackers were suspected in the US. We are talking about the officer of the 18th center of the FSB Ruslan Oleksandrovych Peretyatka and Andriy Stanislavovych Korinets. They were accused of hacking computer networks in the United States, Great Britain, other member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and in Ukraine.

