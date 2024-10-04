The High Anti-Corruption Court took Kryuchkov into custody in absentia

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) took former MP Dmytro Kryuchkov into custody in absentia in the case of the seizure of more than 1.5 billion hryvnias from the “Cherkasyoblenergo” and “Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo” companies.

The HACC press service writes about this, without mentioning the name of the person involved. It follows from the details of the case that it is about Kryuchkov. This is also confirmed by the human rights organization Transparency International Ukraine.

Now, in relation to the ex-MP, special court proceedings will be carried out in the absence of the accused, i.e. a trial in absentia.

Kryuchkov is charged with two episodes of causing losses to “Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo” and “Cherkasyoblenergo” by transferring debts between the companies. They relate to the period when Kryuchkov held the position of chairman of the board of PrJSC "Energomerezh Holding Company". He faces up to 12 years in prison.

The total losses to energy supply companies in the case exceed UAH 1.5 billion, of which more than 315 million were compensated during the pre-trial investigation.

The former MP hid from the investigation for almost three years, he was extradited from Germany on the eve of the presidential elections in 2019. In the same year, he was sent to custody, but later he was released on bail, and in October 2024 he was declared an international wanted man.

Kryuchkov was an MP from April 2006 to November 2007 from the “Yulia Tymoshenko Bloc”.

