The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a large-scale mobilization evasion scheme, the organizers of which “earned” UAH 40 million

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) neutralized a group that created a draft evasion scheme. Law enforcement officers detained 14 people in the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions on suspicion of being involved in embezzlement.

The press service of SBU writes about this.

According to SBU, those involved helped conscripts avoid conscription on the basis of false documents from military medical commissions. Members of the group set up underground printers at home, where they produced forged certificates of military medical commissions on unfitness for service.

The cost of the service is from $8 to $12 thousand. Participants of the scheme earned more than UAH 40 million hryvnias. Potential customers were sought through personal connections, including among active military personnel who were trying to illegally transfer money from the service.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized more than a thousand medical certificates and forms of military registration documents, as well as 250 forged seals and stamps. And money.

The Security Service investigators notified 14 detainees of suspicion for:

hindering the activity of the Defense Forces of Ukraine ;

; abuse of influence ;

; evasion of military service .

All those involved face up to 10 years in prison.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.