The so-called security chief of the occupied ZNPP was blown up in Energodar

On the morning of October 4, a car exploded in the temporarily occupied Energodar, in which the "chief of physical security" of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Andriy Korotkyi was driving.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense (known as GUR).

They note that Andriy Korotkyi is a collaborator involved in the organization and execution of war crimes and repressions against Ukrainians under occupation.

According to GUR, after the seizure of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, he voluntarily cooperated with the Russian occupiers, gave them lists of station employees with their personal data and pointed out citizens with a pro-Ukrainian position.

He also participated in repressions against nuclear power plant personnel, war crimes against civilians of the temporarily occupied Energodar. In addition, he organized events in support of the Russian occupation army and as a member of Putinʼs party "United Russia" headed the so-called Council of Deputies in Energodar.

ZNPP was occupied by the Russian military at the beginning of March 2022 and has been operating under their control since then. From September 2022, the IAEA mission is stationed at the station. Ukraine insists on the withdrawal of the Russian occupiers from the station. President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasizes that while Russian soldiers are at ZNPP, "the world remains on the brink of a nuclear catastrophe." Russia refuses to create a demilitarized zone at ZNPP.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.