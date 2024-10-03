The Russians shelled the border of the Chernihiv region: gas cylinders exploded, three people died

Russian troops shelled the border village of Hirsk in the Chernihiv region, killing three people.

This was written by the head of the Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus and the Snovsk City Council.

The Russians shot a drone at a car carrying liquefied gas. Gas cylinders exploded, residential buildings caught fire.

Currently, three dead are known, including a 6-year-old child.

Four more people were injured: a 4-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and two men. All of them were hospitalized. Surgeons from the Koryukiv Hospital came to help the medics.

Two children were stabilized and transferred to the Chernihiv Regional Childrenʼs Hospital. They are in serious condition.

Because of the attack, October 4 was declared a day of mourning in the Snovsk community — it is forbidden to hold entertainment events on the territory of the community, it is forbidden to play entertainment music in trade and public catering establishments.

