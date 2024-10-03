The PACE once again recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people and emphasized new threats

On Thursday, October 3, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) unanimously adopted a resolution entitled "Commemoration of the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor — Ukraine again faces the threat of genocide." Thus, PACE once again recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide in Ukraine.

The deputy head of the Committee for the Integration of Ukraine with the EU, the head of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE Maria Mezentseva-Fedorenko reported this, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine reports.

Results of unanimous voting in PACE.

The document emphasized the connection between Russiaʼs past and present crimes. Systematic attacks against civilians, destruction of civilian infrastructure, forced deportation of Ukrainian children, and massive war crimes and crimes against humanity testify to another genocidal intent. This is how the Russian Federation wants to destroy Ukrainian identity. The resolution also talks about strengthening sanctions against those who commit crimes against civilians and military prisoners.

The PACE decision has already been commented on by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

"We are deeply grateful to the PACE members for their solidarity and support. This renewed recognition serves as a powerful reminder to the international community of the urgent need to prevent further Russian atrocities and bring those responsible for these terrible crimes to justice," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

What is the Holodomor?

The Holodomor of 1932-1933 was a mass famine that led to millions of human casualties in the countryside of the Ukrainian SSR. Then 7 million people died of hunger. In Ukraine and the world, the Holodomor is perceived as an act of genocide of the Ukrainian people, inspired by the government of the USSR. 92% of surveyed Ukrainians consider the Holodomor of 1932-1933 to be a genocide of the Ukrainian people. Only 4% disagree with this, and another 4% hesitate to answer. Holodomor Memorial Day falls on the fourth Saturday of November.

In 2006, Ukraine recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. In 2016, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appealed to democratic states to do the same.

Before the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, a number of states had already recognized the Holodomor as a genocide of Ukrainians, including Australia, Georgia, Ecuador, Estonia, Canada, Colombia, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, the USA, Hungary, Portugal, and the Vatican. After the full-scale invasion in 2022-2023, the process of recognizing the Holodomor as genocide intensified.

