The new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived in Kyiv

The new Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte arrived in Kyiv.

He has already held talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky — following the meeting, they held a press conference.

On October 1, Jens Stoltenberg left the post of NATO Secretary General, which he had held since 2014. He was replaced by the former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte.

Rutte called "keeping NATO strong" his priority in office. He called Ukraine another priority. The visit to Kyiv was his first official visit as Secretary General.

