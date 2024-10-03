The chief designer of the Russian ZALA and “Lancet” drones Zakharov received suspicion

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared chief designer of the Russian ZALA and “Lancet” drones Oleksandr Zakharov about the suspicion in absentia.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

Zakharov is the owner and chief designer of the Russian company ZALA Aero Group, which develops unmanned systems for the war against Ukraine. Currently, the company is based in the city of Izhevsk and is one of the largest manufacturers of combat drones for the military formations of Russia. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the company has produced about 5 thousand drones. In particular, itʼs about drones of the “Lancet” type, as well as the latest reconnaissance UAVs ZALA Z-16 and ZALA Z-20.

Russia uses “Lancet” drones for direct attacks on Ukrainian armored vehicles, and ZALA drones for searching potential targets, adjusting fire on them and recording the consequences of such attacks.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers informed Zakharov of the suspicion of aiding and abetting an aggressive war committed by a group of individuals based on a prior conspiracy. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

