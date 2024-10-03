Cases of domestic violence in Ukraine have increased by 80% since last year

The number of registered cases of domestic violence in Ukraine increased by almost 80% compared to last year.

The head of the domestic violence department of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Shurkhno informed about this during the broadcast of the national marathon.

According to her, 8 185 criminal offenses related to domestic violence have been registered for today. More than 5 000 people were injured, and most of them — women and children.

Shurkhno pointed out that in the conditions of war, the problem of domestic violence may worsen. However, according to her, the increase in the number of appeals indicates an increase in peopleʼs trust in law enforcement agencies.

Law enforcement officers actively cooperate with state and communal specialized support services, as well as public organizations, to provide comprehensive assistance to victims: medical, social-psychological and legal, temporary shelter in a shelter, crisis room or other center.

However, those who suffer from domestic violence, claims Shurkhno, often downplay the seriousness of the situation themselves. Many victims continue to live with the abuser and do not seek help because they consider violence a personal problem. Concealing such cases can lead to more serious consequences, she emphasizes.

Where should I go if I experience domestic violence?

15 47 — the government hotline for the prevention of domestic violence (24/7, anonymous, free of charge from a mobile phone);

116 123 (from mobile) and 0 800 500 335 (from landline) — national hotline for prevention of domestic violence, human trafficking and gender discrimination;

116 111 (from mobile) or 0 800 500 225 (from landline) — national hotline for children and youth;

0 800 213 103 — contact center of the free legal aid system;

102 or 0 800 50 02 02 — the police.

