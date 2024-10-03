Ukraine attacked the Russian military airfield “Borisoglebsk” with drones

On the night of October 3, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Special Operation Forces (SSO) drones attacked the Borisoglebsk military airfield in the Voronezh region of Russia.

Babel was informed about this by its own sources in SBU.

Drones of SBU, SSO and other Defense Forces attacked the Borisoglebsk military airfield, where there were warehouses with anti-aircraft missiles, Su-35 and Su-34 aircraft parking lots, as well as aviation fuel storage areas at the Borisoglebsk military airfield. From there, the Russians regularly launch anti-aircraft missiles over the territory of Ukraine.

At night, Russians wrote on social networks about the work of the Air Defense Forces, the flights of a large number of drones, explosions and fires near the local airfield. Satellite monitoring recorded four foci of fires on the territory of Borisoglebsk.

A source in SBU emphasized that the Security Service of Ukraine will continue to demilitarize Russian military airfields so that the enemy does not feel safe "even on its own territory.”

