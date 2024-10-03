He “leaked” the information about the location of the units of the Armed Forces in Vinnytsia and Sumy to Russians. The police detained him

The law enforcement officers exposed and detained a deserter who was "leaking" information about the location of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Vinnytsia and Sumy regions.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, in March 2024, the suspect left the area of the combat mission for treatment. Then he arbitrarily left the military unit, never returning to the place of duty.

In August 2024, he became a member of the intelligence network that collected and transmitted information of an intelligence nature to the Russians for subversive activities against Ukraine.

For money, the suspect repeatedly filmed and sent to the Russians via messenger the exact location of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other formations on the territory of Vinnytsia and Sumy regions. This information was used to adjust and direct artillery fire, missile strikes, etc.

The law enforcement officers detained him at home and reported him on suspicion of treason and desertion (Part 2 of Article 111, Part 4 of Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The man was remanded in custody without bail.

