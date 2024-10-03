During the night, the Air Defense Forces shot down 78 of 105 Shahed attack drones

During the night, Ukrainian air defenses shot down 78 Shahed attack drones out of 105 launched by Russia.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians attacked Ukraine with attack drones from nine in the evening on October 2 to seven in the morning on October 3. In total, the Russian army launched 105 drones from the area of the cities of Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk in the Russian Federation, as well as from Cape Chauda in Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

The sky defenders destroyed 78 Shahed attack drones in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Chernihiv, Kherson, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Rivne, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Another drone flew in the direction of Belarus, and 23 drones disappeared from radars in different regions of Ukraine, probably under the influence of electronic warfare devices.

