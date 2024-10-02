GUR: In Berdyansk, the car of traitorous judge Vitaly Lomeik exploded, he died

On October 2, a car, in which was a judge (who sided with the Russians) Vitaliy Lomeiko, exploded in occupied Berdyansk (Zaporizhzhia region).

This is reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR).

The explosion occurred near building No. 6 on Krasnykh Partizaniv Street in the Lysky neighborhood near the port.

Lomeiko is a judge of the Chernihiv district court of the Zaporizhzhia region, who remained in occupied Berdyansk, broke his oath during the war, and knowingly and voluntarily went to cooperate with the Russian invaders.

"The fate of Vitaliy Lomeiko, who is involved in the repression of Ukrainians during the occupation and war crimes, is a reminder to all traitors that serving the executioners of the Ukrainian people is dangerous for health and life," GUR emphasized.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.