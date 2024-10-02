The President of Georgia did not sign anti-LGBT bills. Now the speaker of the parliament will do it

The President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili did not sign bills limiting LGBT rights, but she did not veto them either.

"Echo of the Caucasus" writes about it.

According to the Georgian constitution, in this case, the laws will enter into force after being signed by the speaker of the parliament within 5 days.

And even in the event of a veto, the ruling “Georgian Dream” party would be able to overcome it.

The law "On family values and protection of minors" and amendments to 18 other laws were voted on on September 17. The amendments proposed by the "Georgian Dream" provide, in particular, a ban on the registration of any marriages other than the union of a man and a woman, the adoption of minors by homosexual couples, and gender reassignment operations.

The Georgian project actually repeats similar already adopted Russian laws banning LGBT propaganda.

A day before, on September 16, the USA imposed sanctions against representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and the pro-Russian group "Alt-Info" due to human rights violations. In particular, the representatives of the group destroyed the pride festival in Tbilisi in July 2023.

