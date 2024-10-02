The Air Defense Forces shot down 11 out of 32 drones, 4 more flew back to Russia

On the night of October 2, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 32 Shahed attack UAVs.

This was reported by the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense forces shot down 11 attack UAVs in Kirovohrad, Odesa and Sumy regions.

Another 4 drones left the airspace of Ukraine in the direction of Russia.

As a result of countermeasures by EW, 10 attack UAVs were lost in the northern and central regions.

It was reported that at night the Russians hit critical infrastructure facilities in the Shostkynsky district with drones in the Sumy Regional Military Administation. Previously, as a result of the attack, power was cut off in the territorial communities of Shostka, Hlukhiv and Yampil.

