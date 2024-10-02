General Staff: The Russian army lost another 1 130 soldiers and four tanks over the past day

On October 1, the Russian army lost another 1 130 soldiers killed and wounded, as well as military equipment.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, last day the Defense Forces destroyed 4 more Russian tanks, 32 armored fighting vehicles, 14 artillery systems, 26 operational-tactical level drones, 71 vehicles and 4 units of special equipment.

The total estimated losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff, can be viewed in the infographic below:

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.