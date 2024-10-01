In Zaporizhzhia, law enforcement officers detained a Ukrainian who worked for FSB and tried to kill the Melitopol City Council official

In Zaporizhzhia, law enforcement officers exposed and detained a citizen of Ukraine who cooperated with Russian special services and tried to kill an official of the Melitopol City Council.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, in June 2024, a resident of occupied Melitopol deliberately cooperated with the Russians. After completing a special training course at the training center of the FSB of the Russian Federation, the man was tasked with killing an official of the Melitopol City Council who lived in Zaporizhzhia.

To fulfill this assignment, the suspect came to Zaporizhzhia, pretending to be an immigrant. He found out where his victim lives and works, and studied the officialʼs routes.

Then the suspect waited for the official in the entrance of the residential building and hit him several times on the head with a hammer. Despite his injuries, the victim survived.

After that, the suspect planned to return to the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region through EU countries, but the law enforcement officers discovered and detained him.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutorʼs Office informed the man of suspicion of treason and attempted murder committed by order (Part 2 of Article 111, Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

He is currently in custody by court order.