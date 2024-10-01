The Defense Minister Umerov signed a submission to the Cabinet of Ministers on the dismissal of 3 deputies and the State Secretary

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov signed a submission to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on the dismissal of 3 of his deputies — Oleksandr Serhiy, Yuriy Dzyhyr and Stanislav Hraider (who is moving to the position of head of the Ministerʼs Office). The State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense Lyudmila Darahan is also in the list of dismissal.

This was stated by the Defense Minister Umerov.

In addition, he reported on the reform of the defense procurement system.

In particular, "Spetstechnoexport" is transferred from the Main Directorate of Intelligence to the Ministry of Defense (known as GUR). Umerov noted that he set himself the task of completing the process of cleaning up the procurement system in close cooperation with law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.

The Ministry of Defense is also continuing to reform the Defense Procurement Agency and the State Rear Operator, bringing these processes closer to the NATO standards.

In addition, according to Umerov, supervisory boards will be created for both structures in the near future — submissions to the Cabinet of Ministers will be made this week.

