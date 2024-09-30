Ukraine and Hungary noted progress in solving the issue of national minorities

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, after talks with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjártó in Budapest, said that both sides noted "positive dynamics" in solving the issue of national minorities.

The leaders spoke about this at a joint press conference, reports Intefax-Ukraine.

Sybiha noted that the Hungarians of Ukraine are an integral and equal part of the Ukrainian political nation and "a key bridge of mutual understanding between our [Ukraine and Hungary] states." He added that ethnic Hungarians defend Ukraine with weapons in their hands at the front and support Ukraine in the rear.

In addition, the ministers at the negotiations paid special attention to the Ukrainian peace formula, as well as the Victory Plan. Sybiha thanked Szijártó for Hungaryʼs participation in the first Peace Summit and joining the joint communique.

At the meeting, Szijártó noted that Budapest is ready to develop the infrastructure of border crossings — a new checkpoint may be opened this year. He also assured the continuation of humanitarian support for Ukrainians and participation in the reconstruction of the country after the war.

"This meeting gave me the opportunity to confirm to the minister that Hungary continues to take a peaceful position regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war. We support and seek a solution that can put an end to the suffering of hundreds of thousands and millions of people and families as soon as possible," said Szijártó.

Szijártó also confirmed that Hungary supports all international initiatives that "contain the possibility of achieving peace as soon as possible."

After the meeting of the ministers, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine added that the negotiations between Andriy Sybiha and Peter Szijártó in the tête-à-tête format lasted about an hour — twice as long as planned.