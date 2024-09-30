The Helsinki Commission insists that the US abandon the Cold War-era status quo in relations with Russia and call Moscow a permanent threat to global security.

This is stated in the new report of the Helsinki Commission, which was obtained by The Hill before its publication.

The report argues that Washington should rethink its thinking toward Russia, as it has done with China over the past few years, and allocate resources accordingly.

The priority direction of the reportʼs strategy is ensuring Ukraineʼs victory in the war against Russia, calling for "massive" military and humanitarian aid to Kyiv, and allowing the Armed Forces of Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with US-provided weapons.

The Hill notes that the reportʼs recommendations go beyond the policies of President Joe Bidenʼs administration and contradict the position of presidential candidate Donald Trump and his supporters in Congress, who favor cuts to European security spending and direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

The chairman of the Helsinki Commission, Republican Joe Wilson, dismissed the possibility of successful negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"There is no doubt in my mind that Donald Trump will see the insincerity of war criminal Putin. Putin is not the kind of person with whom you can reach an agreement that would be substantial and lasting," he said.