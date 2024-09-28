Colonel Oleksiy Kolomeitsev was liquidated in Russia

In Russia, Colonel Oleksiy Kolomeytsev, head of the 924 State Center for Unmanned Aviation of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, was liquidated.

This was reported by "Babel" sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

Colonel Oleksiy Kolomeitsev.

Kolomeytsev trained Russian specialists in the use of UAVs, in particular operators and service personnel of Shahed-type kamikaze attack drones.

He died on the night of September 27 in the Moscow region. Intelligence does not specify the details of the death, but says that it is a joint operation of the local resistance movement and the GUR.

"We will destroy everyone whose hands contain the blood of Ukrainians, until the Russian regime stops the war and answers for all its crimes," said the interlocutor of "Babel" in intelligence.

There is no detailed information about Oleksiy Kolomeitsev in open sources. It is noted that he is 51 years old and took a "direct part" in Russiaʼs military invasion of Ukraine.