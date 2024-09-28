General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Russia lost another 1,470 soldiers and 55 artists

Over the past day, September 26, Russia lost another 1,470 servicemen (killed and wounded), as well as dozens of military equipment.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 14 tanks, 42 armored combat vehicles, 55 artillery systems, four rocket salvo systems, 62 UAVs of operational-tactical level, two cruise missiles and 99 units of special equipment.

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they claimed 5,937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 thousand. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.