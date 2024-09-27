Nine children who were taken to Russia by the occupiers were returned to Ukraine

Nine Ukrainian children aged 13 to 17 and a 20-year-old boy and his brother were returned to Ukraine through the mediation of Qatar. Some of them have disabilities and serious illnesses.

This was reported by the ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Returned Ukrainians come from Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk regions and Crimea. At the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, some of the children were in the Oleshkiv Childrenʼs Boarding School. Later, the occupation authorities took them to the occupied city of Skadovsk and the Russian Federation.

One of the boys who returned home today lost his father, who defended Ukraine during the Russian invasion, Lubinets said.

"Ukraine is ready for everyoneʼs return and will provide basic humanitarian, medical, psychological and social assistance. And the law enforcement officers will record all crimes committed by Russians, of which our children have become witnesses or victims," Lubinets emphasized.

If your child has disappeared, and you, as his legal representative, do not know his whereabouts, be sure to report this to the police at number 102. If you are convinced that the child has been deported to the Russian Federation or is in temporarily occupied territory, then, in addition to the police,, should be reported to the Office of the Ombudsman. Hotline 0 800 50 17 20 — within Ukraine, 044 299 74 08 — for calls from abroad, e-mail address — [email protected].