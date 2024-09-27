The Ministry of Health has approved the list of diseases and conditions for which medical cannabis will be prescribed

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has approved the list of diseases and conditions for which medical cannabis will be prescribed.

The corresponding list appeared on the website of the Ministry of Health.

It states that the list is based on the most up-to-date research and will be periodically updated as new evidence-based research becomes available.

Medicines based on medical cannabis will be available only with an electronic doctorʼs prescription — these data will be in the electronic health care system.

Medical cannabis will be prescribed for chronic or neuropathic pain if there are:

malignant neoplasms;

diabetic neuropathy;

multiple sclerosis;

damage to the trigeminal and facial nerves;

neuralgia due to shingles;

damage to nerve roots and plexuses;

compression of nerve roots and plexuses in diseases;

mononeuropathy of the upper limb;

mononeuropathy of the lower limb;

polyneuropathy and other lesions of the peripheral nervous system;

cerebral palsy and other paralytic syndromes;

spinal cord injuries;

intracranial injuries.

What is known about the legalization of medical cannabis

The law on the legalization of medical cannabis regulates its circulation for medical and industrial purposes, scientific and scientific and technical activities. Cannabis, its resin, extracts and tinctures are now allowed — they have been removed from the list of particularly dangerous substances.

The law simplifies the medical use of cannabis-based drugs, while at the same time providing for strict control by the National Police on the cultivation of this plant, the production and sale of drugs based on it.

An electronic system will provide transparency and control over the circulation of medical cannabis drugs. Every transaction with medical cannabis will be registered in it.

Medicines from medical cannabis will be made in the conditions of a pharmacy and prescribed according to a prescription. They can be bought only with an electronic prescription. Medicines from medical cannabis are expected to come in the form of oral drops, hard capsules, and toothpastes. Pharmacies must obtain licenses to sell these drugs.

Medical cannabis differs from ordinary cannabis in the content of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — a substance that gives a narcotic effect, namely, causes a feeling of euphoria, changes consciousness and behavior. Medical cannabis has little THC, but a lot of cannabidiol, which relieves pain, relaxes, improves sleep and appetite.

The Ministry of Health notes that medical cannabis is effective in the treatment of more than 50 pathological conditions: chronic pain, arthritis, rheumatism, epilepsy, Alzheimerʼs and Parkinsonʼs diseases, diabetic neuropathy, various forms of sclerosis, etc. And they add that cannabis is used for medical purposes in 56 countries of the world.