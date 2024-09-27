The Cabinet of Ministers appointed a new head of the State Recovery Agency

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Serhiy Sukhomlyn as the head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

This was reported by the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

Previously, Serhiy Sukhomlyn was the mayor of Zhytomyr, but resigned early.

What preceded

Previously, the State Agency for Reconstruction was headed by Mustafa Nayem. On June 10, he submitted an application for dismissal, which has now been granted. He decided to resign due to "systemic obstacles that do not allow him to effectively carry out his duties."

According to him, since November 2023, the team of the State Agency faced constant opposition, opposition and the creation of artificial obstacles. The agencyʼs budget for road restoration and maintenance projects was canceled, its employeesʼ salaries were cut, many of them were cut by up to 68%. And because of this, 25% of the staff left the State Agency since the beginning of the year.

Before that, Mustafa Nayem told Bloomberg that Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal "without explaining the reason" rejected his request to participate in the international conference Ukraine Recovery Conference, which was supposed to mobilize international support for the recovery of Ukraine.

On June 18, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of Mustafa Nayem from the position of the head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine. Since then, it has been temporarily headed by Roman Komendant, the former deputy head of the State Highway Agency of Ukraine for issues of digital development, digital transformations and digitalization.