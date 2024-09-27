In the morning, the Russians hit the police department in Kryvyi Rih with a missile. There are dead and wounded

On the morning of September 27, around 9:30 a.m., the Russians fired a missile at the district police office in Kryvyi Rih.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Serhiy Lysak.

As of 4:20 p.m., three bodies were recovered from the rubble of the administrative building — two women and a man died. Six more people were injured.

In the city, 23 private houses and 3 nine-story buildings, an educational institution, and more than 80 cars were damaged. Search operations are ongoing.