India will not buy liquefied natural gas from the sanctioned Russian Arctic LNG 2 plant

India will not buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced at Russiaʼs Arctic LNG 2 plant, which has been sanctioned by Western countries.

This was reported by Pankaj Jain, Secretary of the Ministry of Oil and Gas, Reuters reports.

“We will not buy (supply from) Arctic LNG 2. We do not buy any goods that are subject to sanctions. We donʼt touch what has broad sanctions," Jain told reporters.

Arctic LNG 2 is under Western sanctions due to Russiaʼs war with Ukraine.

What preceded

Last December, construction of the first of three liquefaction units was completed at Arctic LNG 2, and the plant began producing LNG.

In April of this year, the US tried to use sanctions to disrupt the large-scale Russian Arctic LNG 2 project, which involved the construction of a huge onshore plant for the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the Arctic north of the Russian Federation. Sanctions led to the fact that a number of companies from different countries refused to cooperate with Russian Arctic LNG. Then the WSJ wrote that LNG production has stopped, and the plant mainly recirculates already produced gas.

In total, since September, the US has hit the young Russian LNG industry with four waves of sanctions. These included Arctic LNG 2 operator companies, storage vessels, shipping companies trying to acquire specialized vessels for the project, as well as companies working on a second facility near the Baltic Sea.